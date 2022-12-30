Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near the Roorkee border on Friday morning. According to reports, the car in which Pant was travelling caught fire after colliding with a divider on NH-58 of the Manglaur Police Station area. The 25-year-old has been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for primary treatment. Reports suggest that he will be transferred to Delhi for further treatment.

Cricket fraternity reacts

Meanwhile, various members of the cricketing community have expressed concern for Pant's well-being and wished him a swift recovery. Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble are among those who have expressed their concern for Pant on their official social media accounts. England's wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, who has played with Pant for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, also took to Twitter to wish for his well-being.

Get well soon mere bhai Allah sab thik karega @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/1QLy46tOHs — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 30, 2022

Wish you a speedy recovery brother @RishabhPant17 .. Our prayers are with you and your family. God Bless 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 30, 2022

Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022

Wishing you a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 Get well soon. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 30, 2022

Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2022

Hope Rishabh is ok!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 30, 2022

Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even. — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) December 30, 2022

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Very disturbing to see images of Pant. Wishing you a speedy recovery Champ @RishabhPant17 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 30, 2022

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already instructed officials to provide all necessary arrangements for Pant's treatment and has also asked them to arrange an air ambulance if required. Reports suggest that Pant lost control of his Mercedes car as he dozed off while driving. Pant was travelling alone when the accident happened and he broke the window of his car to escape.

Image: BCCI/ANI

