Rishabh Pant Accident: Cricket World Concerned After India Cricketer Suffers Car Accident

Reports suggest that Rishabh Pant lost control of his Mercedes car as he dozed off while driving. Pant was travelling alone when the accident happened.

Vishal Tiwari
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near the Roorkee border on Friday morning. According to reports, the car in which Pant was travelling caught fire after colliding with a divider on NH-58 of the Manglaur Police Station area. The 25-year-old has been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for primary treatment. Reports suggest that he will be transferred to Delhi for further treatment.  

Cricket fraternity reacts 

Meanwhile, various members of the cricketing community have expressed concern for Pant's well-being and wished him a swift recovery. Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble are among those who have expressed their concern for Pant on their official social media accounts. England's wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, who has played with Pant for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, also took to Twitter to wish for his well-being. 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already instructed officials to provide all necessary arrangements for Pant's treatment and has also asked them to arrange an air ambulance if required. Reports suggest that Pant lost control of his Mercedes car as he dozed off while driving. Pant was travelling alone when the accident happened and he broke the window of his car to escape.

