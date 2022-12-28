R Ashwin Reveals Pant's Epic Reply To Rathour's 'we Have Only Jaydev Unadkat Left' Comment

Team India may have won the second Test against Bangladesh by three wickets but their victory did not come easy. The Indian team management were left in a dilemma at one stage when the wickets kept falling on the third day of play. Towards the end of play on Day 3, India had scored only 29 runs for the loss of three wickets when the management had to make a call of whether to send Virat Kohli or to send a night watchman.

Kohli, who was eventually sent out to bat at number five, did not last long at the crease as he was dismissed for just one run, leaving Team India in a perilous position as they had only scored 37 runs for the loss of four wickets and still required 108 more runs to win the Test match.

With Kohli getting dismissed, the management once again had the same decision to make. While the management were having a discussion with the players, Rishabh Pant came up with a hilarious reply. The same incident was narrated by R Ashwin via his YouTube channel.

'I will bat tomorrow': Pant's reply to night watchman question

"Vikram Paaji asked Kohli whether he needed a night watchman. Kohli said that he will take care and didn't need a night watchman. Rishabh Pant will usually keep the towel on top of his head and will lie down on the table. I don't know the exact reason for him doing that," R Ashwin began narrating the story via his YouTube channel.

"Vikram Rathour asked (Rishabh Pant), 'Do you need?.' Pant replied I need watchmen throughout the night. I will go and play tomorrow. I couldn't stop laughing when he said that casually. When I was extremely nervous, there he was relaxed and cracking a joke," continued Ashwin.

Ashwin finished his hilarious story by adding, "Rathour Bhai was like, 'We have only Jaydev Unadkat left. Who else should we send?' Pant was like, 'Send Ash Bhai, or send whoever you want. I will go bat tomorrow.'" Unadkat, who was eventually sent out to bat, scored 13 runs off 16 deliveries.

Following the dismissal of Unadkat, Pant and Axar Patel were also dismissed in quick succession, leaving the team still with 71 runs to get with three wickets remaining. Shreyas Iyer and Ashwin then saved the day for the team by adding a partnership of 71 runs to get the side over the line. Iyer scored an unbeaten 29 while player of the match Ashwin scored an unbeaten 42.