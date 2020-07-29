Rishabh Pant Executes Role Model MS Dhoni's Trademark Helicopter Shot To Perfection

Rishabh Pant has already got started with his net sessions. A few days ago, veteran middle-order batsman Suresh Raina was seen giving him some catching practice. Now, the youngster can be seen sweating it out with the bat in hand and what really stood out here is that he had executed his idol and predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's trademark Helicopter shot to perfection.

Rishabh Pant executed MSD's Helicopter shot to perfection

In a video that was shared from what is supposed to be a net session, the 22-year-old had hit the Helicopter shot as the ball went out of the park. The southpaw has just given a hint of what might be the sign of things to come in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Yuga Sports Club who had posted the video also mentioned that Rishabh's Helicopter is flying and has landed out of the sports club.

Watch it right here:

Rishabh Pant in IPL 2020

The young stumper will definitely look to prove a point or two in the 13th edition of the IPL that will get underway from September 19 to November 8. The complete fixtures of the tournament will be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) this week. The southpaw was retained by Delhi Capitals for the upcoming tournament. The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition.

Why IPL is important for Pant?

The promising Delhi cricketer was seen as a successor to the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he had been on a sabbatical from the game post World Cup 2019. Nonetheless, a string of poor performances with both the bat as well as the gloves meant that he ended up inviting criticisms from the fans as well as a handful of experts.

Rishabh was sidelined from the team after he suffered a concussion during the home ODI series against Australia earlier this year as a result of which KL Rahul was made a makeshift wicket-keeper and continued to don the gloves in the away limited-overs series against New Zealand that followed. Even though the 22-year-old was roped in for the two-match Test series for the same tour, he could not do anything exceptional after making a comeback.

