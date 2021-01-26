Rishabh Pant Expresses Gratitude After Successfully Reaching 4 Million Instagram Followers

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant came forward to express gratitude to his fans after successfully reaching 4 Million Instagram followers.

'Keep them coming': Rishabh Pant

Taking to Instagram, the Delhi cricketer posted a short clip in which he can be seen sporting four different jerseys- three of Team India's all-format jerseys (Tests, T20Is & ODIs), and the final one happens to be of his IPL team Delhi Capitals. The clip ends with Pant dressed up in Spider-Man attire and that too unmasked as the caption (resembling the title of a movie) read 'SPIDER-PANT 4 MILLION'

"It’s been quite the ride so far, with a fair share of ups and downs! Thank you to each one of you for all your love, support, and wishes. Keep them coming as we move towards the next milestone", Pant's Insta post read.

Rishabh Pant's Spider-Man connection

Last week, the governing body of world cricket the International Cricket Council (ICC) had dedicated a special 'Spider-Pant' song after his heroic knock of an unbeaten 89 guided Team India to a famous win over Australia in the series-deciding fourth Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Ajinkya Rahane & Co. ended up retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the four-match series 2-1 and India registered back-to-back Test series triumphs Down Under. At the same time, the Men In Blue also breached Australia's fortress Gabba after a long wait of nearly 33 years. The Aussies had not lost a single Test match at the venue since 1988 and prior to the final Test match against India, they had a 28-match unbeaten streak in the longest format.

Apart from that, the southpaw was heard singing 'Spider-Man' 'Spider-Man' behind the stumps on Day 4 of the Brisbane Test and that is what might have prompted ICC to come up with the idea of giving a special tribute to the 23-year-old.

