Rishabh Pant Gets Witty While Revealing Unique Way Of Remaining Busy And Fit Post IPL 2021

With IPL 2021 suspended due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble, players have got an opportunity to spend time at home with their families. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who is an instrumental part of the India squad for WTC Final, is also spending time with his family in Delhi. However, the southpaw has ensured that he keeps himself fit and active while at home.

On Tuesday, Pant revealed the way he was keeping himself active while indoors. The dynamic batsman took to Twitter and posted a video of him mowing his lawn. He also used a punny caption for the video.

Ye Dil Mange "Mower"!

Forced quarantine break but happy to be able to stay active while indoors. Please stay safe everyone.#RP17 pic.twitter.com/6DXmI2N1GY — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 11, 2021

Pant has been in sensational form of late, having played crucial roles in India's win against Australia and England. A lot will depend on him in the WTC final and the following five-match Test series vs England as he has now become India's first-choice wicket-keeper in the longest format of the game.

India squad for WTC Final and England Tests

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wk; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Rishabh Pant donation for Covid-19

Rishabh Pant recently made a humble donation to dodge the COVID-19 crisis in India. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant informed that he has extended support to Hemkunt Foundation to help provide Oxygenated beds, COVID relief kits and much more through a monetary donation. The young gun, who has recently shot up the ranks with his power-packed performances for Team India, refrained from revealing the amount that he has donated.

Making the announcement of the Rishabh Pant donation for Covid-19 on Twitter, the cricketer also remarked that he has been deeply affected by the crisis prevailing in the country, adding that he has experienced 'personal loss' up close.

"One of the most important aspects I have learned from sport is the power of working together as a team for a common cause. I salute our frontline workers, who have been working tirelessly to help India throughout the past year. However, the cause for helping India overcome these unprecedented times needs all our collective efforts," Pant wrote.

The Indian keeper also called on everyone to come forward and contribute to India's battle against COVID-19. He concluded his note by urging everyone to follow the safety protocols and get vaccinated.

Rishabh Pant net worth

According to Networthopedia, Rishabh Pant net worth stands at an estimated $3.5 million. This figure is remarkable for a sportsperson aged just 23. One of the reasons for such a high net worth is Pant's hefty paycheques from playing in the IPL, as well as, his lucrative brand endorsement contracts with companies like SG and Adidas cricket for bat and kit sponsorship. The Rishabh Pant house is in Delhi, although the cricketer could shift to Gurgaon as per multiple reports.

DISCLAIMER: The above Rishabh Pant net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

