Rishabh Pant Has EPIC Commentary Advice For Harsha Bhogle After England Tests: WATCH

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's evolution as a Test batsman in the last few months has been remarkable. The southpaw played two defining knocks in back-to-back series deciders against Australia and England. Moreover, Pant's wicketkeeping which was one of the talking points during the tour Down Under saw a great improvement in the series against England.

Rishabh Pant responds hilariously to Harsha Bhogle

It is no secret that Pant loves getting under the opposition's batsman's skin from behind the stumps. The Indian stumper constantly keeps chirping something or the other to provoke and distract the batsmen. Pant's chatter behind the stumps is a healthy dose of laughter during tense match situations for both players, as well as, fans, so much so that there have been suggestions of uninterrupted stump mic audio broadcast while he is keeping.

During the post-match presentation with Harsha Bhogle, Pant was once again at his hilarious best. Harsha Bhogle quipped that fans have been asking commentators to stay silent so that they can enjoy Pant's commentary from behind the stumps. Pant replied hysterically as he said that he doesn't know if it’s a compliment for him or not, however, he recommended them to improve their commentary if they have a problem with it.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's maturity and control were once again on display during Day 2 of the India vs England 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The dynamic batsman smashed a sensational century to bail his side out of trouble and also helped them take control of the all-important game. Pant's innings was an absolute masterclass as he batted with utmost care in the first half and successfully shifted gears in the second half of his knock.

The Indian stumper scored a stunning 101 off 118 deliveries to bring up his third century in Test cricket. The Rishabh Pant century was studded with 13 boundaries and two sixes.

The Rishabh Pant century was crucial in India gaining a huge 160-run lead in the first innings. The hosts went on to bowl out England for 135, thus securing a comprehensive win by an innings and 25 runs. Courtesy of the win, India clinched the series 3-1 and have progressed to the ICC World Test Championship Final 2021. The ICC World Test Championship Final 2021 will be played between India and New Zealand at the iconic Lord's from June 18-23.

