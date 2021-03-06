Rishabh Pant Century In 4th Test Watched By Special Guests From Dressing Room; See Picture

India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has often been subject to criticism for his ordinary glovework, but he has contributed significantly with the bat, especially when it comes to red-ball cricket. The talented youngster was in scintillating form in Australia and has carried the same in the India vs England Test series as well. The southpaw slammed a fiery century in the India vs England 4th Test and star opener Shikhar Dhawan also relished the knock from the Indian dressing room.

India vs England 4th Test: Shikhar Dhawan enjoys the contest from the dressing room

Shikhar Dhawan, who is not a part of India's Test squad for the England series, will next be seen in action during the upcoming T20 series against the visitors. The five-match T20 series will also be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and Dhawan has arrived in the city ahead of the white-ball clash. The 35-year-old took to his Instagram account, to share a picture with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav.

ALSO READ | PSL Postponed: Pakistan Media Shockingly Claims PCB Chose Hotel That Had Weddings Going On

The dynamic opening batsman caught the live action from the dressing room itself, and Suryakumar Yadav, who earned his maiden Indian call-up, was also seen alongside him. The Delhi Capitals star mentioned in the post that it was lovely to catch up with his teammates after a long time. He also lauded Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant for their batting performances in the crucial game.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes Faces Fans' Wrath Again After Kohli Dismissal, Denies Sundar First Ton: WATCH

Rishabh Pant century against England

The explosive batsman showcased exemplary batsmanship under pressure on the second day of the India vs England 4th Test match in Ahmedabad. Prominent players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara failed to make an impact with the bat in India's first innings, and the onus was on young Rishabh Pant to bail the side out of trouble.

ALSO READ | RCB Team 2021 Coach Reacts To Kyle Jamieson's Struggles, Gives Hint Of Training Camp Dates

The 23-year-old took the England bowlers to the cleaners and entertained the viewers with a gutsy century under pressure. Pant scored 101 from just 118 deliveries, and once again shifted the momentum in India's favour with his counter attacking approach. Watch the Rishabh Pant century here -

Video source: bcci.tv

Rishabh Pant Test centuries

Pant's playing style is often compared to Australia's star wicketkeeper-batsman by many. The player has featured in 20 Test matches for team India so far and has accumulated 1358 runs. He has three centuries in the longer format and also has six half-centuries to his name. It is worth mentioning that Rishabh Pant is the first Indian wicketkeeper to slam a Test century in both England and Australia.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Compared To Virat Kohli, Throwback Photo With Ashish Nehra Goes Viral Online

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.