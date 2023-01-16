Quick links:
Image: AP/ANI
Star Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has issued his first statement ever since his horrific accident took place late last year. The 25-year-old updated his fans about his health and added that he was grateful for all the well wishes he received during this time.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rishabh Pant wrote, "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah, and government authorities for their incredible support."
In a follow-up Tweet he added, "From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors, and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field."
