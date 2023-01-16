Last Updated:

Rishabh Pant Issues First Statement After Horrific Car Accident; Gives Huge Health Update

Star Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has taken to social media and issued his first statement ever since his horrific accident took place late last year.

Star Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has issued his first statement ever since his horrific accident took place late last year. The 25-year-old updated his fans about his health and added that he was grateful for all the well wishes he received during this time.

'My surgery was a success': Rishabh Pant

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rishabh Pant wrote, "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah, and government authorities for their incredible support."

In a follow-up Tweet he added, "From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors, and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field."

 

