Rishabh Pant meets Blue Tigers captain Sunil Chhetri, social media goes gaga

Indian football team's meteoric rise in the last few years played a major role in their recent success on the pitch. Back to back titles in Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship illuminated their hopes of doing well in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023. The onus will also be on the Indian cricket team to end their long trophy drought at ICC events as India is all set to host the ICC ODI World Cup later this year.

3 things you need to know

Sunil Chhetri is currently the third highest active goalscorer in international football

Rishabh Pant has been out of cricketing action since December 2022

The Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman has been fighting hard to get his match fitness back

Rishabh Pant has been involved in a rigorous rehabilitation session

Since his car accident last year, Rishabh Pant's recovery has been pretty satisfactory as the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper was recently involved in a practice match at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). However, there is a very slim chance of him making it into India's squad in the upcoming World Cup.

He has been one of the most active cricketers on social media as he has kept his followers updated about his whereabouts during this period. Recently Delhi Capitals shared a photo of Pant with Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri and the photo went pretty viral on social media.

Delhi Capitals share rare picture of Sunil Chhetri and Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals are partly owned by JSW while they wholly owned the Indian Super league outfit Bengaluru FC. Sunil extended his stay furthermore by a year and the 39 year old would likely have one last dance in India's top tier football.

Delhi Capitals' caption read, #𝗦𝗖𝟭𝟭 #𝗥𝗣𝟭𝟳 One strikes them like a (rocket emoji) , while the other launches it to the (Moon emoji)."

Sunil has been one of the shining lights in Indian football's recent bright run and he will be up there when the Blue Tigers take centre stage in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in January next year. The Bengaluru FC forward has also been included in the Asian Games squad as the Indian Football team is set to share the stage with Asia's mightiest sides.