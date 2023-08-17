'Sapna Poora Ho Gayaa': Rinku Singh Reveals His Mother's Biggest Wish Which He Fulfilled

In preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian cricket team will be taking on Ireland in a three-match T20I series starting from August 18, 2023. In addition to the preparations, the Indian team management has given a chance to many young players like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and others in the upcoming IND vs IRE series.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian cricket team in the upcoming IND vs IRE T20I series

Bumrah is making a comeback on the Indian side after a gap of almost one year

All three IND vs IRE T20I matches will be played at The Village cricket ground in Dublin

Rinku Singh reveals about mother's wish after maiden India call up

Young left-handed batter Rinku Singh received a maiden India call-up on the basis of his extraordinary performance in the Indian Premier League 2023 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rinku hit 474 runs from 14 games and his most remembered knock will be the 48-run innings against Gujarat Titans, wherein he hit Titans pacer Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the last over and earned victory for his team from an unwinnable situation.

Rinku Singh was recently having a chat with wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma wherein he revealed his mother's biggest wish. In a video uploaded by BCCI on their official 'X' (formerly Twitter) account, Rinku said that he called his mother when he came to know about his selection in the Indian team. Rinku further said that it was his mother's wish to see him represent the country, and with his selection in the team her wish got fulfilled.

While explaining the event further, the KKR star said:

It was a great feeling when I saw my jersey I got emotional because every player's dream is to play for India. I was in Noida where I practice and it was great that my name came in the team. I called my mother as she too had a dream that I would play for India and her dream came true and so did mine.

IND vs IRE T20I: An opportunity for the youngsters to shine

The IND vs IRE T20I series will be a very big opportunity for youngsters like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and especially Ruturaj Gaikwad to showcase their talent and also warm up ahead of the Asian Games 2023. Gaikwad will lead the Indian men's team in the Asian Games 2023 which is all set to begin from September 23, 2023, in Hangzhou, China.