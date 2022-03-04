Rishabh Pant Receives Standing Ovation From Mohali Crowd After Stupendous Innings; WATCH

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant became the biggest talking point on Friday during Day 1’s play in the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali, by amassing 96 runs during his outing with the bat. The 24-year-old displayed his batting mettle by smashing nine fours and four sixes and gave numerous moments for Indian cricket enthusiasts to enjoy watching him bat. Fans witnessed one such moment during the 76th and 77th over of India’s first innings when the Pant hit the Lankan spinners for four sixes and two boundaries.

Meanwhile, among the many reactions on social media on Pant’s knock, a video shared by a fan from the Mohali Stadium quickly became a hit among cricket lovers on social media. In the video, Pant receives a standing ovation from the Mohali crowd after his dismissal, for his fabulous knock. Meanwhile, another fan mentioned in his Tweet that almost half of the crowd at Mohali left after Pant got dismissed on 96 runs.

Watch the standing ovation for Rishabh Pant:

Tad disappointed, but the crowd acknowledges a very good effort from Rishabh Pant. One could feel the nervous energy once Pant entered the 90s and there was a collective sigh of relief when the snickometer showed Pant edging the ball two balls before.#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/GGt4PvmYS8 — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) March 4, 2022

After Virat Kohli, the biggest reason for me to watch Test Cricket is Rishabh Pant. He is a Box office. — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) March 4, 2022

And almost 50 percent of crowd left the stadium as pant got out — Arshdeep (@Arshdeep2377) March 4, 2022

What else happened on Day 1 of IND vs SL, Mohali Test?

Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at No. 5 for India following the dismissal of former skipper Virat Kohli on the individual score of 45 runs. Pant started his innings batting alongside Shreyas Iyer and the duo added 53 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter got out. However, Pant continued batting with determination before launching an onslaught on Sri Lankan bowlers.

Pant and Ravindra Jadeja added 104 runs off 118 balls for the sixth wicket stand as veteran Lankan bowler Suranga Lakmal opened his wicket tally by dismissing Pant and denying him his fifth international century. Meanwhile, India closed the play on Day 1 of the Mohali Test at 357/6 with Jadeja and Ashwin batting in the middle. Jadeja finds himself at the individual score of 45 runs and will look to take India’s first innings score further away from the visitor’s reach on Saturday.

Apart from Kohli and Pant’s knock, Hanuma Vihari amassed 58 runs off 128 balls and walked back after falling to Vishwa Fernando. skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal build a fifty-run first wicket stand, followed by a ninety-run stand for the third wicket between Kohli and VIhari.

(Image: bcci.tv)