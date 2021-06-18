Rishabh Pant Reveals What Idol MS Dhoni Told Him Before Making Debut For India

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has had an explosive start to his international career. The southpaw, who is renowned for his aggressive approach and audacious strokeplay, has developed into one of the most exciting talents in the world and is a vital cog in team India's setup across all formats. At the age of 23, Pant has made waves in the cricketing fraternity by playing sensational match-winning knocks in Tests against Australia and England.

Rishabh Pant reveals how he felt when he received his ODI cap from idol MS Dhoni

Pant was recently involved in an interview with the ICC where he revealed the stories behind some of his Instagram photos, much like Jasprit Bumrah did a day ago. During the light-hearted interview, the Delhi-based cricketer was asked about one of his Instagram photos where he was seen receiving his ODI cap from former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The cricketer was asked to describe his feelings when the picture was taken.

Pant said that he received his ODI cap from Dhoni. He added that the moment was extremely special and getting the cap from the Indian veteran was all the more special because he grew up idolizing the legendary stumper and looked up to him. Pant also revealed that Dhoni asked him to enjoy his cricket.

Meanwhile, Pant has been in sensational form of late, having played crucial roles in India's win against Australia and England. A lot will depend on him in the India vs New Zealand WTC final and the following five-match Test series vs England as he has now become India's first-choice wicketkeeper in the longest format of the game.

WTC Final date and time

The IND vs NZ WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:00 p.m. IST for each day. After concluding IND vs NZ WTC Final, the Indian team faces England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

WTC Final live streaming details

India vs New Zealand WTC Final live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada). Fans can also enjoy the WTC Final live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, major moments and clips from the game will be available on Facebook & ICC website/app. To catch India vs New Zealand live scores, fans have to keep a tab on BCCI's and Blackcaps' social media handles.

IMAGE SOURCE: RISHABH PANT INSTAGRAM