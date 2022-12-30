Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has survived a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, which has left him with head, back, and feet injuries. According to reports, Pant has been referred to the Max hospital in Delhi. The 25-year-old was travelling from Delhi to his hometown in Uttarakhand. His car reportedly collided with a divider and caught fire. Pant is currently admitted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Pant injured in a deadly accident

The accident took place on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand in the Roorkee district. According to reports, the accident took place on NH-58 of the Manglaur Police Station area on Friday morning. Reports suggest that Pant lost control of his Mercedes car as he dozed off while driving. Pant was travelling alone when the accident happened and he broke the window of his car to escape. As per reports, Pant's condition is stable and he will soon be moved to Delhi for further treatment.

After the accident, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to ensure all arrangements for the treatment of Pant. He has also asked them to provide an air ambulance if required.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer Rishabh Pant and to provide an air ambulance if required: CMO — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Notably, Pant was not included in the white-ball squad that has been recently announced for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka. As per reports, the BCCI had asked Pant to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his strength and conditioning. Pant recently took part in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh. He was expected to return to the national side for the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in February.

Image: BCCI

