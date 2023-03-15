Rishabh Pant Shows Glimpse Of Gruesome Car Accident Injuries In Video, Ravi Shastri Reacts

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday turned to Instagram to share a video of his ongoing recovery process. Pant was involved in a gruesome car accident in December last year. He sustained several major and minor injuries in the accident and has since been ruled out of cricket. Pant is currently undergoing a recovery process and he keeps his fans updated about it through social media.

In the latest video that he shared on Instagram, the left-handed player can be seen walking inside a swimming pool with the help of a stick. Water walking is an excellent cardio and resistance training exercise option. In the video, the injury marks from the car accident are also visible on Pant's back as he walks up and down the swimming pool. The post has garnered reactions from all across the country including from Pant's colleagues in the Indian Cricket Team.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri reacted to the video with a comment saying, "Keep it going Panty." Suryakumar Yadav also dropped a reaction along with former England captain Michael Vaughan. Netizens also wished Pant a speedy recovery from the injuries and wished him well for his future endeavours. Pant was due to captain the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL but David Warner is expected to take his place for the season.

Rishabh Pant's car accident: Here's what happened

Pant's car collided with the divider on NH-58 near Manglaur and rolled over multiple times before catching fire. The accident happened at around 5:30 am. Pant was going to Roorkee from Delhi to meet his relatives and was alone in his Mercedes GLE when the accident occurred. Pant is said to have smashed the windscreen of his car to escape before the vehicle blew up in flames. According to the police, Pant fell asleep behind the wheel which caused the accident.

After the accident, Pant was rushed to a local hospital in Roorkee before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun. He was later shifted to Mumbai for further treatment. As per the BCCI, Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe, and sustained abrasion injuries on his back.

