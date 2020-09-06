IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Confident Delhi Capitals 'will Win The Tournament This Year'

Shikhar Dhawan is confident that Delhi Capitals will succeed in winning their maiden IPL title this year. The 13th edition of the cash-rich event will get underway from September 19 as last year's finalists and arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lock horns in the season opener at Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Dhawan will be returning to the 22 yards for the first time since January this year. He had sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during the series-deciding third ODI against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as a result of which he could not only come out to bat in the second innings and was also ruled out from the away series against New Zealand that followed.

'We are confident': Shikhar Dhawan

"First five months I did not really think about cricket, it was just about making sure that we do not get the infection, once we were allowed to go out, I started training. I invested in my training and I used to visualise myself playing good cricket," Dhawan said in a press conference on Sunday. "As a team, we are looking forward to playing this IPL nicely, it is important to get together as a team, we have a balanced side, we are confident that we will win the tournament this year," he added. "Shreyas did a good job as a captain in the last season as well, this year we have (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ajinkya) Rahane as well, they are experienced campaigners, Shreyas has an open mind, he would be open to learning from them, I am confident that Shreyas would lead the team nicely this year as well", the southpaw further added.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

Just like the previous edition, the Capitals will be led by the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)

