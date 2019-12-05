Rishabh Pant Could Break THIS MS Dhoni Record In Ind Vs WI 1st T20I; Details Inside

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been receiving a lot of flak for his poor performances with the bat. The left-handed batsman, who has been touted as MS Dhoni’s successor, has not been delivering consistently with the bat and has been blamed for throwing away his wicket quite easily off late. While the upcoming T20I series against West Indies gives him another chance of redemption, India's 1st-choice T20I wicketkeeper will also look to write his name in the record books and perhaps take that as motivation. Pant could surpass his idol MS Dhoni on the list of wicketkeepers with most dismissals in India-West Indies T20Is when he takes the field in the 3-match series, starting on Friday, December 6.

Also Read: Farokh Engineer Calls Rishabh Pant's Wicket-keeping Technique 'flawed'

Ind vs WI: Rishabh Pant set to break MS Dhoni record

MS Dhoni holds the record for most dismissals in an India-Windies T20I series but was not included in the India squad for the upcoming competition. On the other hand, Pant currently has 3 dismissals to his name from 7 T20Is involving India and West Indies, while MS Dhoni leads the list with 5 dismissals from 7 T20Is. Former West Indies keeper Denesh Ramdin is second on the list with 5 dismissals while another Windies keeper Andre Fletcher occupies the third spot with 4 dismissals. India’s Dinesh Karthik occupies 4th spot with 3 dismissals.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2020: 3 Teams Who Could Have Availed Rishabh Pant's Services In 2016

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in India-West Indies T20Is

MS Dhoni - 5 in 7 matches, Catches - 3, Stumpings - 2

Dinesh Ramdin - 5 in 7 matches, Catches - 5, Stumpings - 0

Andre Fletcher- 3 in 4 matches, Catches - 3, Stumpings - 0

Dinesh Karthik - 3 in 4 matches, Catches - 3, Stumpings - 0

Rishabh Pant - 3 in 7 matches, Catches - 3, Stumpings - 0

Also Read: 'Talented' Rishabh Pant Needs To Pull Up His Socks: Nayan Mongia

India would be looking to continue their winning momentum. The last time these two teams met was when India toured the Caribbean nation in August-September this year. The Virat Kohli led side won the Tests, T20Is and ODIs. For West Indies, this series will present a chance to exact revenge on this limited-overs leg in India under skipper Kieron Pollard. The limited-overs series will be Pollard's first as captain against India and the second overall after the Afghanistan series in Lucknow.

Also Read: Pravin Amre Backs Rishabh Pant, Says He Needs To Focus On His Timing

Ind vs WI live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST on December 6 and will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports and Hotstar. For live updates and highlights, visit the official BCCI website – www.bcci.tv. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.