Farokh Engineer Calls Rishabh Pant's Wicket-keeping Technique 'flawed'

Former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer is never known for mincing his words. The 81-year old was recently invited as a speaker for the 11th Dilip Sardesai Memorial lecture. The lecture was conducted at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai on Wednesday. In the event, Engineer spoke about the sport and recollected some memories from the 1960s.

Farokh Engineer comments on Rishabh Pant

During his speech at the memorial, the subject also revolved around the current generation of cricketers. Engineer brought up Rishabh Pant in his speech and spoke about his cricketing talent and keeping potential. He said that he had a chat with the youngster during the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup in England where the two spoke for about an hour-and-a-half.

A former wicketkeeper himself, Farokh Engineer said that he has confidence in Rishabh Pant’s abilities and hoped that the youngster will do justice in the years to come. Engineer said Rishabh Pant is an “extremely talented wicketkeeper” while also describing his technique as “flawed”. He added that instead of applying more pressure on him, the young keeper should be properly nursed.

India vs West Indies limited-overs matches

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was selected in India’s squad for the upcoming limited-overs home series against West Indies. West Indies' tour of India will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The opening T20 clash will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11. Overall, West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The ODI series will be played between December 15 and December 22.

NEWS : @IamSanjuSamson named as replacement for injured Dhawan for the T20I series against West Indies.



Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery.



More details here - https://t.co/V5fixR8uoH pic.twitter.com/oBsaxVXWAz — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2019

