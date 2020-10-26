Rishabh Pant Trolled By Netizens After Limited-overs Snub From The Australia Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced Team India's squad for the upcoming tour of Australia that is scheduled to get underway in late November. The Aussies will be hosting India in three ODIs, three T20Is and, four Test matches in a two-month gruelling tour Down Under.

However, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has not managed to find a place in the limited-overs series as Sanju Samson and KL Rahul will be donning the gloves in the T20I and ODI series. Even though the Delhi stumper has been included in the Test squad, it seems that he might be in the reserves as veteran Wriddhiman Saha might be the first choice wicket-keeper in the longest format.

As soon as it was revealed that Pant won't be featuring in the limited-overs series, it was just a matter of time before the netizens came forward and made fun of the youngster. Here are a few of the reactions:

Sanju Samson deserves the same level of support from Kohli, as Rohit received from Dhoni early in his career



With his fitness, technical correctness, ability to hit all round the ground, he brings so much more to the table, especially when compared to Rishabh Pant.#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/Pm7jQtVUPJ — Fake Account (@offlfakeaccount) October 26, 2020

no pant in t20s pic.twitter.com/jyo9eg5MJj — Memetanniyya (@differentstar__) October 26, 2020

Rishabh Pant And Maxwelll

After Back To BacK bad Performance in ipl 2020 pic.twitter.com/IJ2HNuoFgh — Äkäśh (@akashyadav6754) October 24, 2020

India's squad for the upcoming series against Australia announced

Ahead of the two-month-long tour of Australia, the BCCI on Monday announced Team India squads for the limited-overs and Test series. Punjab skipper KL Rahul has been named Vice-captain of the side for the limited-overs series.

Architect-turned-cricketer Varun Chakravarthy, who has impressed as a spinner in the ongoing IPL season, has earned his maiden T20 call-up. Other notable inclusions in the T20 team include Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, and Deepak Chahar. The ODI squad announced is more or less similar to the T20 squad with the additional inclusion of Shubman Gill in the team.

The selectors have decided to go with Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami as the team's pace battery in the Tests. Ajinkya Rahane will assume his role as the vice-captain for the Tests while Wriddhiman Saha will don the wicketkeeping duties. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are slated to be the openers for the side touring Australia.

