Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli Team Up For Masterful Gully Cricket-style Sledging In Ahmedabad

Indian captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant are two of the most expressive cricketers in the team. Both the players hail from Delhi and do not shy away from engaging in verbal wars with the opposition players and will do everything they can to get under the skin of the batters. And Kohli and Pant were at it during the recently-concluded fourth and final Test between India and England in Ahmedabad as well.

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant plan and execute Zak Crawley's dismissal by sledging

English opener Zak Crawley was at the receiving end this time as Kohli and Pant decided to turn up the heat on the opening day of the game. Zak Crawley was visibly frustrated with Indian bowlers' tight line and lengths, something which was notice by Pant. The Indian stumper was then heard on the stump mic , aking a shot at the England opener as he said 'Someone is getting angry. Someone is getting angry now!'

Virat Kohli also joined Pant in sledging Crawley as he said 'Bad shot coming, boys.' Crawley was provoked by Kohli and Pant's comments as tried to take on Indian spinner Axar Patel. In an attempt to silence the Indians, Crawley stepped out of the crease trying to smash Axar Patel for a six, however, all he could manage was a top edge that landed in the hands of Mohammed Siraj at mid-off, thus giving his wicket away cheaply for 9. Crawley's dismissal reduced England to 15/2 before they were eventually bowled out for 205.

In response, India scored 365 as Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar starred for India with knocks of 101 and 96* respectively. The Rishabh Pant century and Sundar's 96 were crucial in India gaining a huge 160-run lead in the first innings. Subsequently, the hosts went on to bowl out England for 135, thus securing a comprehensive win by an innings and 25 runs. Courtesy of the win, India clinched the series 3-1 and have progressed to the ICC World Test Championship Final 2021. The ICC World Test Championship Final 2021 will be played between India and New Zealand at the iconic Lord's from June 18-23.

SOURCE: RISHABH PANT INSTAGRAM

