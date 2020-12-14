Rishabh Pant's Stunning 73-ball Hundred That Makes Him Favourite For Pink-ball Test: WATCH

The second three-day tour match between India and Australia A ended in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 13. After a woeful batting display in the first-innings, Indian batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant plundered masterful centuries in the second and they were ably supported with half-centuries from Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane. The India vs Australia 2020 series will now move ahead with the first of the four high-profile Test matches from December 17 onwards.

Audition game for India vs Australia pink ball Test ends in a draw

The three-day pink-ball game between Australia A and India ends in a draw.



India 194 and 386/4d

Australia 108 and 307/4



📸📸 Courtesy: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/vMZhk2WNuc — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2020

Rishabh Pant packs 103 runs ahead of India vs Australia pink ball Test

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant launched an all-out attack against Australia A on Day 2 of the three-day game. The attacking left-hander scored an unbeaten 103 from just 73 balls, out of which 22 runs came from the final over of the day. Even though Pant took every Australia A bowler to cleaners, he took a special liking to pacer Jack Wildermuth, smacking him for four boundaries and a six to move from 81 to 103 in a space of five balls.

In doing so, Rishabh Pant has also given the Indian team management something to think about before making their playing XI selection for the India vs Australia pink ball Test match. His stunning 73-ball ton might prompt skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shashtri to favour him as wicketkeeper over seasoned campaigner Wriddhiman Saha. Here is a look at Rishabh Pant’s stunning unbeaten hundred against Australia A bowlers.

India vs Australia 2020: Rishabh Pant talks about his warm-up century, watch video

🎤 INTERVIEW 🎤: "This 💯 has been a confidence booster for me." 🔝🔥



Watch @RishabhPant17 reflect on his & #TeamIndia's performance in the pink-ball tour game against Australia A - by @Moulinparikh



Full interview 📽️👉 https://t.co/kwfLCMuHDp pic.twitter.com/Owme4y1qhx — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2020

India squad for Australia Tests 2020

Regular skipper Virat Kohli is slated to return home (paternity leave) after the conclusion of the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead Team India for the final three matches. India’s star batsman Rohit Sharma, who missed the limited-overs segment of the tour due to an untimely injury, will be eligible for playing XI from third Test onwards. Here is a look at the entire India squad for Australia Tests 2020.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

