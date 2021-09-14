Robin Uthappa Recalls India-Pakistan Bowl-out; Explains What 'kind Of Leader MS Dhoni Is'

Team India's veteran cricketer Robin Uthappa in a video shared by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recalled India-Pakistan's thrilling bowl-out session during T20 World Cup 2007. The T20 World Cup 2007 was MS Dhoni's first major assignment after being appointed as captain. Dhoni's opening match in the T20 World Cup witnessed the India-Pakistan bowl-out. The first-ever bowl-out was won by MS Dhoni & Co after the India-Pakistan match ended in a tie.

Robin Uthappa explains the leadership quality of MS Dhoni

Recalling the India-Pakistan thrilling bowl-out, Robin Uthappa narrated that he went directly to MS Dhoni and pleaded to let him bowl.

"I remember after we drew that game I went to the dressing room and then we got to know about the bowl out. I went straight to MS (MS Dhoni) and said bro I have to go and he didn't even bat an eyelid he just said 'Ya ok'. "

"When I look back at it in retrospect, it makes me understand the kind of leader he is. So, he's the kind of boy when you are really sure about your skill and about your own ability, he backs it. He backed me in his first tournament in his first game as captain. I did hit the stumps," added Uthappa.

India-Pakistan bowl-out T20 World Cup 2007

On September 14, 2007, arch-rivals India and Pakistan encountered in inaugural ICC World T20 2007. The T20 World Cup 2007 was played in South Africa. The T20 World Cup 2007 added a football element as the ICC had introduced a bowl-out system when any match ended up in a draw. Similarly, when the India-Pakistan match ended in a draw, the decision was made through a bowl-out. For India, MS Dhoni chose bowlers like Robin Uthappa, Virender Sehwag, and Harbhajan Singh. On the other hand, Pakistan went with its regular bowlers. In the end, India defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the bowl-out and won the match. Later, MS Dhoni also went on to win the tournament by defeating Pakistan in the final.

