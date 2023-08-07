Robin Uthappa Wants Indian Players To Play Outside IPL, Cites Big Reason For ICC Failures

India suffered a humiliating defeat against West Indies in the 2nd T20I of their five-match series on Sunday. Thanks to the victory, West Indies secured a crucial 2-0 lead in the contest. Nicholas Pooran's impressive 67 off 40 balls guided West Indies to victory in the second match. This is the first time India lost two consecutive T20Is against the West Indies in a bilateral series.

Robin Uthappa wants Indian players to play outside IPL

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa expressed his concerns about India's lack of exposure outside the Indian Premier League (IPL), affecting their performance in overseas conditions. He pointed out that players like Nicholas Pooran have an advantage due to facing Indian bowlers regularly in the IPL, while Indian stars don't get similar exposure.

Uthappa acknowledged that protecting the IPL brand is essential, but he believed it hampers India's performance at the ICC level. Players from other countries gain valuable experience against Indian bowlers in the IPL, making it challenging for India in bilateral and ICC tournaments.

"Well, yeah, I certainly think the exposure at the IPL and I think it is a trick that India misses out, especially in the ICC tournaments, because we don't play any other leagues in any other part of the world," Uthappa said on JioCinema.

"And I think yes, it does well to protect the IPL as an entity, but I think it costs us at the ICC level. And I think those are the advantages that the accomplished players have against our Indian bowlers when they play them in bilateral or they play against them in ICC tournament. They have had so much exposure against them in the nets and playing against them in the IPL for years 3,4,5,6 years. So you already know what the bowler does, you already know what the batter does. So you have a lot of information," Uthappa added.

In the match, India opted to bat and scored 152/7 in 20 overs, a total that disappointed Captain Hardik Pandya, who expected more than 160 runs. West Indies, led by Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran's strong batting, comfortably chased the target, with Pooran reaching his 10th T20I fifty. The third T20I is slated to be held in Guyana on August 8.

