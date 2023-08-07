WATCH: Akeal Hosein Does A KL Rahul After Hitting Winning Runs Against India In 2nd T20I

In the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, Team India suffered their second consecutive defeat, as the hosts won a thrilling encounter by 2 wickets in Guayana, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Opting to bat first, India's decision didn't pay off, and they could only manage a below-par score of 152/7, with Tilak Varma scoring his maiden fifty. In response, West Indies had a shaky start, losing two early wickets, but Nicholas Pooran's explosive 67 off 40 balls turned the game in their favour.

Akeal Hosein does a KL Rahul

The match was finely poised until the 18th over when West Indies needed 12 runs off the last 12 balls. Surprisingly, skipper Hardik Pandya chose not to bowl Yuzvendra Chahal and handed the ball to Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. Unfortunately, the decision backfired, as Alzarri Joseph hit a six in the 19th over, and Akeal Hosein sealed the victory with a boundary.

The cameras captured Akeal Hosein celebrating with a gesture, putting his fingers on his ears, reminiscent of KL Rahul's century celebration. He had also used the same celebration earlier in the day when he dismissed Sanju Samson in the 12th over of India's innings. Akeal's KL Rahul-like celebration caught netizens' eyeballs and is now going viral on various social media platforms.

Some late fight from the Indian bowlers. But Windies held their nerves to make it 2-0!#INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/pq4N6A35Rp — FanCode (@FanCode) August 6, 2023

West Indies on the verge of series victory against India

The West Indies' dominant performance highlighted India's fragile batting line-up, especially in the absence of key players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With the series still alive, India needs to make a strong comeback before it's too late. India will have to win the 3rd T20I match in order to remain alive in the contest. The 3rd T20I match is scheduled to be held at the same venue in Guyana on August 8.

