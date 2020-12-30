Rohit In, Vihari Out: Gavaskar Suggests Playing XI For SCG Test, Wants Mayank To Open

Suggesting changes to India's winning playing XI at the MCG, former skipper Sunil Gavaskar has backed Mayank Agarwal to open for Team India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) despite his poor run in the first two Test. Gavaskar, however, wants Rohit Sharma to replace Shubman Gill at the top order pushing the young gun in the middle order. Gill made an impressive debut at the MCG scoring 45 and 35 not out in the two innings.

The veteran opening batsman also suggested that Test specialist Hanuma Vihari should be dropped for the third Test but did not comment on the replacement for injured Umesh Yadav. "I will have Mayank-Rohit opening, Gill in the middle order, and Vihari goes out for the third Test," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network.

While Mayank has scored 31 runs in four innings, Vihari aggregated 45 in three in the ongoing Test series. After India's historic win at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test, Gavaskar had lauded Rahane's century on Tuesday. "I believe that this hundred is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket," Gavaskar told the Seven Network. He had also said that the knock sent out a message to the home side that India will not "lie down and be walked all over" despite the humiliating loss in the series opener.

"Important because it's showing character, sending a message to the opposition that after being dismissed for 36 in the previous game, to come back in this manner, this Indian team is not going to just lie down and be walked all over," the former India captain had said.

Rohit Sharma joins squad in Melbourne

In a massive boost to the Indian team, Rohit Sharma joined the entire squad on Wednesday after ending his quarantine period in Sydney. Sharma's return to Team India will boost the entire squad's morale at a time when several key players have been ruled out of the Test series due to injuries including skipper Virat Kohli who has flown back home for the birth of his first child.

The entire squad jumped to welcome Rohit Sharma as he entered the hotel in Melbourne. Amongst those seen in the video shared by BCCI were KL Rahil, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri. The coach was also seen having a friendly chat with the opener.

SCG gets nod to host 3rd Test

Clearing the cloud of doubt over the occasion for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Cricket Australia has confirmed that the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the third Test of the series, as per the schedule. The rising number of COVID-19 cases had cast a doubt on the SCG playing the host for the annual pink Test, putting the national cricket board on high alert. However, officials have affirmed that the COVID-19 threat has subsided enough allowing the match at the SCG to proceed as per schedule.

The sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Sydney had forced CA officials to prepare the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to host back-to-back matches after the end of the Boxing Day Test. However, interim CA CEO Nick Hockley has stated that the board has received a go-ahead from the NSW government.

