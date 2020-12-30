Rahane Shares Heartfelt Message Post MCG Heroics, Highlights Team India's 'biggest Reward'

After leading Team India to a silent but historic victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane thanked fans of Indian cricket for all 'love and support' in a heartfelt message on Wednesday. Rahane, who missed the post-match press conference despite the win in the Boxing Day Test, remarked that the biggest reward for the team has been the ability to bring a smile on the faces of all Indians that follow the sport.

"I would like to express my gratitude for all the love and support we've received. The biggest reward for us as a team has been the ability to bring a smile on the faces of all those Indians that follow the sport. We continue to seek your support and good wishes as we work hard for the next two matches," Ajinkya Rahane wrote on his Instagram story.

The stand-in skipper, who has been chosen to fill in for Virat Kohli, has been lauded for leading India from the front after the tragic defeat at Adelaide in the first Test of the series. Rahane notched up a brilliant century in the first innings of the second Test at MCG as India buried its ghosts of Adelaide. Veterans have also heaped praise on the Mumbai lad's strategy and field placements during the second Test as India knocked off Australia to level the series. AThe 32-year-old batsman also got his name etched on the honours board at the MCG after his valiant 100. He had scored a Test century at the same venue back in 2014 which got him his first mention on the board.

A look at the Honours Board at the G.



.@ajinkyarahane88 scored a Test century in 2014 and here he is today all set to get his name engraved again.



Well done, Skip 💯#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1YfqQl3DKk — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2020

READ | 'No One Should Dare To Write Off The Indian Cricket Team Ever': Kaif Thunders Post MCG Win

Veterans praise Ajinkya Rahane

Lauding stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane's efforts in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, veteran cricketer Mohammad Kaif asserted that no one should 'dare to write off the Indian cricket team ever'. Kaif's remarks came in the backdrop of India's humiliating defeat at Adelaide in the first Test and a courageous comeback at the MCG on Tuesday to level the series 1-1. The Men in Blue led by Ajinkya Rahane crushed Australia by 8 wickets without key players namely, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami and Rohit Sharma in playing XI and another speedster - Umesh Yadav - sustaining an injury in the first innings forcing him out of the second one.

READ | India's MCG Victory Forces Shoaib Akhtar To Take U-turn After Harsh Adelaide Criticism

Team India Head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on the players after India's comeback win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. During the post-match presser, the former Indian all-rounder was asked whether he has seen any generation of India perform like this in the absence of the captain, one main strike bowler who already not in the team, and then asked him where does he rate this performance to which Shastri replied by terming this win as 'one of the greatest comebacks'.

READ | India Vs Australia: SCG Gets Nod To Host Annual Pink Test Post Initial COVID-19 Threat

India level series

Staging a gutsy comeback in the second Test after the Adelaide rout, the touring Indian party without several key players defeated the Australians by 8 wickets to level the Test series 1-1 on Tuesday. The Indian bowlers worked in tandem to bundle the Aussies out for just 200 in their second innings as the batsmen just had to chase a paltry total of 70 which they did in style.

Debutant Gill who had scored 45 in the first innings once against ensured that the visitors got off to a flying start in their paltry run chase as he went after the Australian bowling attack right from the word 'Go' and when the Border-Gavaskar Trophy holders ended up losing the wickets of opener Mayank Agarwal and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in single digits, Gill played his natural game and took India past the finish line by eight wickets. He remained unbeaten on 35.

READ | India Vs Australia: Australia Drop Joe Burns, Bring Back Warner In Fold Along With Pucovski

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.