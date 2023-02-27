Shreyas Iyer And Abhishek Nayar Sing Song For Shardul Thakur In His Wedding - WATCH

A nexus that was brewed in the KKR camp took over the dais at the pre-wedding function of Shardul Thakur. The skipper of the franchise Shreyas Iyer and a member of the management staff Abhishek Nayar held the mic on the occasion to sing a song for the about to be newlyweds. The duo came up with modified lyrics of the song "Kesariya" to lit-up the pre-wedding function.

After KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya, it is the turn of Shardul Thakur to grace the wedding bells. The cricketer is scheduled to marry today, but the celebration started early. During a pre-wedding function, the skipper of Thakur's new IPL franchise KKR, Shreyas Iyer, and a part of the team's management staff Abhishek Nayar joined forces with him to present a musical.

The Instagram handle of KKR has shared a video of Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Nayar singing a song at the pre-wedding function of Shardul Thakur. In the video, Iyer and Nayar can be seen matching the rhythm on the song "Kesariya" and while they seem to remember the lyrics, they altered the original to intone, "Hamko itna bata de koi, kaise KKR boys pe dil na lagaye koi."

The video gained a lot of traction from the fans as after few hours it has gained over 1 lakh likes. Moreover, the comments are also flowing in. With the wedding set to take place today, some more such moments can arrive, and more posts can also drop in.

KKR players list with price for IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer - ₹ 12.25 crore (Retained)

Nitish Rana - ₹ 8 crore (Retained)

Rinku Singh - ₹ 55 lakhs (Retained)

Andre Russell - ₹ 12 crore (Retained)

Tim Southee - ₹ 1.5 crore (Retained)

Umesh Yadav - ₹ 2 crore (Retained)

Venkatesh Iyer - ₹ 8 crore (Retained)

Varun Chakravarthy - ₹ 8 crore (Retained)

Sunil Narine - ₹ 6 crore (Retained)

Anukul Roy - ₹ 20 lakhs (Retained)

Harshit Rana - ₹ 20 lakhs (Retained)

Shardul Thakur - (Traded from Delhi Capitals)

Lockie Ferguson - (Traded from Gujarat Titans)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - (Traded from Gujarat Titans)

N Jagadeesan - ₹ 90 lakhs (Signed in the auction)

Vaibhav Arora - ₹ 60 lakhs (Signed in the auction)

Suyash Sharma - ₹ 20 lakhs (Signed in the auction)

David Wiese - ₹ 1 crore (Signed in the auction)

Kulwant Khejroliya - ₹ 20 lakhs (Signed in the auction)

Mandeep Singh - ₹ 50 lakhs (Signed in the auction)

Litton Das - ₹ 50 lakhs (Signed in the auction)

Shakib Al Hasan - ₹ 1.5 crore (Signed in the auction)