Rohit Sharma Biggest Name To Miss Out On Australia Tour, Witty Memes Bombard Twitter

The BCCI announced the T20, ODI and Test squads for the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series on Monday, with the selections throwing up several surprises. India are set to tour Australia later this year in what will be the cricket team’s first international tour after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The India vs Australia 2020 series will see the Men in Blue play three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia. The biggest surprise of the India vs Australia 2020 squad is the absence of star opener Rohit Sharma, with Ishant Sharma not featuring in the Test squad as well.

Rohit Sharma, to miss Dream11 IPL 2020 and India vs Australia 2020 due to injury?

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has missed his side’s last two Dream11 IPL 2020 games with an injury, with no official confirmation on the player’s return. The opening batsman sustained a hamstring injury against Punjab and has not taken to the field since then. Multiple media reports suggested that the hamstring injury means that the player is likely to miss the entirety of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

I guess the fact that Rohit Sharma may not be fit enough to even play the tests in mid December would suggest he won't be part of the IPL anymore. His fitness is being monitored but with quarantine and travel restrictions, it seems unlikely. What a pity! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2020

Rohit Sharma wasn’t selected in the India vs Australia 2020 squad due to his injury concerns. After the squad was announced, it was revealed that the BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the fitness of Rohit Sharma before taking a final call. This is the second time this year that the 33-year-old has had to miss games due to injury. Rohit Sharma flew back early from India’s tour of New Zealand at the start of the year after sustaining an injury.

Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma exclusion

After Rohit Sharma wasn’t named in the India vs Australia 2020 squad, many fans and pundits took to Twitter to react to the development. Many fans shared Rohit Sharma’s recent record in limited-overs cricket, as they claimed that the batsman would be heavily missed during the tour. Several other fans also speculated about Rohit Sharma’s replacement in the starting 11, with cricket fans suggesting that KL Rahul should open the innings instead.

Rohit Sharma before Every Overseas Series :pic.twitter.com/6qrRdMkE6S — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) October 26, 2020

Australian team after knowing that Rohit Sharma will be unavailable in upcoming series pic.twitter.com/g8bp2p8UBJ — SARCASTICDESI 🇮🇳 (@Sach_in_Rajput_) October 26, 2020

Numerous comical memes were also shared online after the news of Rohit Sharma’s exclusion came to light. Fans suggested that the Australian bowling attack would have been delighted to hear about Rohit Sharma’s absence as they shared hilarious memes to represent the mood of the Australians. A set of fans also shared Rohit Sharma’s expressions as memes to express their disappointment about the batsman’s injury.

Image Credits: Mumbai Twitter

