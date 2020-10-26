Virat Kohli And Co Will Be Treated To Crowds For Boxing Day Test: Victorian Premier

After much back and forth about the location of the Boxing Day Test 2020 against Australia this December, it seems that it is now a certainty that the historic game will be hosted at its home, the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Boxing Day Test has been a tradition in Australian cricket since the 1950s and has been played every year since 1980. It was feared that the match could be shifted to Adelaide due to the massive spread of coronavirus in Melbourne's state of Victoria.

The good news keeps coming for Melburnians today... and cricket fans too! https://t.co/zJIcZ1qzm5 pic.twitter.com/mjjnTv5zD4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 26, 2020

Melbourne confirms presence of crowds for Boxing Day Test

Virat Kohli and co might finally get to play in front of an audience if all goes well in Australia by December. With the Victoria lockdown lifted, things are slowly returning to normal and sport may be a part of that normalcy. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed via cricket.com.au, "I am very confident that we will get a crowd at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test. I don't know how big it will be but there will be a crowd, that's the advice that I have, that's what we're working towards."

While most other sporting events in the city and in the world have been taking place without any audiences, the India vs Australia 2020 series might be open to the public. The specifics - whether it will be a crowd at full capacity or a select one like at the French Open - have not been made clear yet, but it is "all but guaranteed" that there will be people.

India vs Australia 2020 series

There has been some talk around India's tour of Australia in the winter (Australian summer). It was reported that the BCCI had asked for the New Year's Day Test, which generally takes place on January 2 every year, to be delayed so that the players could get adequate rest between games.

This has drawn some flak from Australian cricketers who would hate to have to break with tradition for such a reason. There have also been some talks between BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Cricket Australia regarding the terms and conditions of the quarantine before the series.

This issue seems to be regarding the fact that some state governments are unwilling to allow the team to practise in the nets or train in any way while they undergo their mandatory quarantine. India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests in the series. The First Test is scheduled to begin on December 7. The squad should be announced soon, as contenders for the Test that aren't a part of the Dream11 IPL 2020 have been flown to Dubai for training.

Image Credits: Cricket Australia Twitter

