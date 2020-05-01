'Loving Your Work': Rohit Sharma Responds To Gautam Gambhir's Birthday Wish

Rohit Sharma hailed his senior player and former Indian team-mate Gautam Gambhir after the latter had wished him on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday. The 'Hitman' turned 33 on Thursday, April 30 as all the fans and the members of the cricketing fraternity came forward to wish him and among them was Gautam Gambhir.

'Loving your work'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the southpaw had wished the Indian limited-overs vice-captain and had also termed him as the 'best white-ball cricketer in the world' to which the 2007 T20 World Cup winner replied by saying that he loves the former opening batsman's work while also saying that he is not aware whether he is the best batsman in white-ball cricket at the moment.

Don’t know about that Gauti bhai. But loving your work 😊 https://t.co/F607dMpjFW — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was arguably one of the national side's most dependable opening batsmen of all time, who always stood up for India in the time of need. The 2-time World Cup winner is seen similarly being relied on by the country as a politician with the ruling party, BJP while also running the Gautam Gambhir Foundation. On Thursday, Gambhir rook to social media to share details about his most recent donations.

Through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation and his own initiatives, Gautam Gambhir has been very active in trying to help the needy during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. In a tweet on Thursday, a lot of Gautam Gambhir donation details towards the lockdown relief efforts during the ongoing pandemic were revealed by the Member of Parliament himself.

I bow down to my volunteers for risking their lives in last 30 days. Together we have distributed:



Ration kits & meals to 10,000 every day

90,000 baby food kits

15,000 N95 Masks

4200 PPE Kits

2000 Bedding kits to Shelter Homes



We will keep moving!🇮🇳@ggf_india @BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/USMNhxeGyZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 23, 2020

Rohit Sharma's batting records

With three double centuries, Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the world to have registered more than one 200-plus score in ODIs. His incredible innings of 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in 2014, is also the highest individual score in ODI history. He also holds four centuries in T20I cricket and is currently second behind Virat Kohli in the list of highest run-aggregators in the shortest format of the game.

