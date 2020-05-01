Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up About Australia's Mind Games During The 2017 Bengaluru Test

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the top Test batsman to have represented India in this generation. He has been a part of many of India's glorious triumphs in red-ball cricket which include a remarkable batting performance on a tough Johannesburg wicket which had an uneven bounce in January 2018. He also starred with the bat later that year in the Test series against Australia Down Under where he scored almost 600 runs in five matches as India registered their maiden Test series win on Australian soil.

Meanwhile, Pujara has spoken about the Aussie team's behavior during the Bengaluru Test match of 2017.

READ: Amid Covid, Australia Pip India To Top ICC's Test Rankings; Men In Blue Slip To 3rd Rank

'As if they had won': Cheteshwar Pujara

During a recent interview, Cheteshwar Pujara went on to say that when he had walked into bat in the first innings of that Bengaluru Test match, he felt a lot of pressure. Meanwhile, he also mentioned that the Indian batsmen did not bat well in the first innings. The Test specialist also added that he was under pressure while walking out to bat in the second innings as well. However, he also added that the Australians were exceeding the limits when it came to sledging.

The number three batsman said that the Australian team sledged as if they had already won the game and their approach made him feel that they were a little ahead of what they wanted to achieve. The Gujarat cricketer further added that it happened when he and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were heading back to the dressing room by tea time and according to him, things started turning around from that point.

READ: Tamim Iqbal Names Ashwin, Ajmal & Morkel As Most Challenging Bowlers He's Faced

The Bengaluru Test match

It was a must-win match for India in the four-match series after they had suffered a heavy defeat in the opening Test at Pune. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. Nonetheless, they were bundled out for a paltry 188 despite a solid 90 from KL Rahul. The Aussies, on the other hand, managed 276.

In their second innings, Virat Kohli & Co. disappointed with the bat once again as they were reduced to 120/4. When it all seemed to be going once again, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane added 118 runs for the fifth wicket stand as India went on to score 274 to set up a 118-run target. In reply, the visitors could not tackle the greatness of Ravichandran Ashwin and were bundled out for 112.

Ashwin picked 6/41 as the Virat Kohll-led side won the contest by 75 runs to level the series 1-1.

READ: Umar Akmal Suffers From Epilepsy, Plays For Himself: Ex-PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

READ: Ross Taylor Bags New Zealand Cricketer Of The Year Award