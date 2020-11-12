Rohit Sharma Comes Up With A Quirky Reply For Critics After Mumbai Rewrite History

Rohit Sharma came up with a quirky reply to all the doubters and critics after Mumbai successfully defended their title against Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final that was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The title-holders got the better of defiant Delhi in the tournament decider that was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma & Co. were just too good for the first-time finalists in the summit clash as they ended up winning the marquee tournament for a record fifth time.

'We indeed went even': Rohit Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Hitman' went on to write that they (Mumbai) indeed went even this season and then reminded the person who had portrayed the role of his 'Mamu' (Maternal Uncle) in the commercial that aired a few months prior to the mega event that 'Inki ganit weak hai' (Their mathematics is weak).

We indeed went even this season. Bola tha aapko mamu inki ganit weak hai 😁😁 @mipaltan @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/W81Cp0U29m — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 12, 2020

Prior to the 2020 edition of the cash-rich event, Mumbai had failed to win a single trophy in an even year. In fact, all four of their title triumphs happened during the odd years (2013, 2015, 2017 & 2019 respectively). However, they went on to rewrite history this time around after a successful title defence on Tuesday night.

Mumbai successfully retain their title

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Iyer's opposite number Rohit Sharma successfully anchored Mumbai's run chase as he toyed around with the Delhi bowlers by smashing them to all parts of the ground. The 'Hitman' played a spectacular knock of a 51-ball 68 at a strike rate of 133.33 including five boundaries and four maximums. Apart from anchoring the innings, the elegant opener was also involved in a couple of good partnerships with his opening partner Quinton de Kock & Suryakumar Yadav.

When Rohit was eventually dismissed in the 17th over it appeared that Delhi would somehow stage a comeback in the contest but it was not to be as Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya helped the reigning champions cross the finish line with 8 balls to spare.

