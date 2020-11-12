WC-winning Skipper Kapil Dev Enjoys A Game Of Golf Weeks After Undergoing An Angioplasty

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev on Thursday got back to playing golf weeks after undergoing an angioplasty. Dev, who had led India to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1983 had suffered a heart attack and was immediately hospitalised at the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi last month. After a successful surgery, the former Indian skipper went on to thank all his fans and well-wishers by informing them that he is on the road to recovery.

'Good to be back': Kapil Dev

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the World Cup-winning skipper had posted a video of him enjoying a game of golf and captioned it as 'Good to be back on the Golf Course'.

Good to be back on the Golf Course .... pic.twitter.com/M3V6D7KEoF — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) November 12, 2020

Kapil Dev's successful cricketing career

Widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders to have graced the game, Kapil Dev led India to its first international glory as they won the crown of World Champions back in 1983. He is often remembered for his blistering all-round performance against Zimbabwe in 1983, where he has played an outstanding knock of 175 when India were in a hopeless position at 17/5 in what was a must-win contest for them in order to prolong their stay in the tournament which many believed changed Indian cricket forever.

His 434-wicket tally in Tests currently places him at ninth among the all-time highest wicket-takers in the format. Apart from his success in Tests, the cricketer has also taken an additional 253 wickets in ODIs.

Moreover, he is often put in the same bracket as other prestigious all-rounders like Imran Khan and Ian Botham by many fans and pundits of the game.

