Rohit Sharma Expresses Gratitude On Khel Ratna Award, Says 'It Is A Big Motivating Factor'

Rohit Sharma has said that to be recognised by the country is a big motivating factor and he will strive to bring happiness and joy. The elegant opening batsman said he feels privileged to have been conferred with the Khel Ratna award which is the highest sporting honour of the country.

"It feels great to be receiving the highest sporting honour. I am so, so happy and privileged to receive this award. I would like to thank the Sports Minister and the BCCI for acknowledging and recommending my name. I promise to keep working hard and continue to bring laurels to my country," Rohit said in a video posted on official BCCI Twitter handle. "It's a wonderful group to be a part of - all these three names mentioned (Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli) who have done wonders to our country and brought so much joy to the country. And joining this list is a great honour. I am very happy about it," the opening batsman added. "To be recognised for anything you do for your country is a big motivating factor and I will always strive to bring happiness and joy to our country," Team India's limited-overs vice-captain further added.

I am very happy and feel privileged to receive this honour. I promise to keep working hard. Fans are my support system & I am sure they will keep backing us: @ImRo45 on his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour. pic.twitter.com/30d6vb6WMz — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2020

The 'Hitman' is one of the five athletes who will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on National Sports Day on August 29. The other sportspersons who will be conferred with the prestigious award include the likes of Mariyappan T (Para-Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh (Wrestling) and Rani (Hockey) are the other recipients of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

A total 65 national sports award winners will be attending a virtual award function from various locations on Saturday as nine award winners will not attend due to several reasons like being quarantined, tested positive, ill-health or in abroad.

President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the Khel Ratna, Arjuna and Dronacharya awards 2020 to the recipients through the virtual mode. In the virtual format, the President will be attending through NIC link from the President’s house, via video conferencing, while the recipients will be present at SAI and NIC centres in various locations across the country, a statement issued by Sports Authority of India said. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju along with other dignitaries will be present in Vigyan Bhawan for the award ceremony.

All health and safety protocols, in keeping with the guidelines of the Health Ministry, are being followed at all the venues where dignitaries and awardees will be present. Further, the Sports Ministry has advised every award winner to undergo a COVID 19 test before reporting to the venue.

Awardees who are not being able to attend the function from one of the various centres or are not in India on August 29, will be given the award later.

(With ANI Inputs)