Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards To Be Conferred Virtually On Aug 29

A total 65 national sports award winners will be attending a virtual award function from various locations on Saturday as nine award winners will not attend due to several reasons like being quarantined, tested positive, ill-health or in abroad.

President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the Khel Ratna, Arjuna and Dronacharya awards 2020 to the recipients through the virtual mode.

In the virtual format, the President will be attending through NIC link from the President’s house, via video conferencing, while the recipients will be present at SAI and NIC centres in various locations across the country, a statement issued by Sports Authority of India said.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju along with other dignitaries will be present in Vigyan Bhawan for the award ceremony.

All health and safety protocols, in keeping with the guidelines of the Health Ministry, are being followed at all the venues where dignitaries and awardees will be present. Further, the Sports Ministry has advised every award winner to undergo a COVID 19 test before reporting to the venue. Three award winners after having tested positive will not attend the function. All health and safety protocols are being followed strictly at the centres where the athletes will be present. All centres have been thoroughly sanitized and arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing during the awards function.

Awardees who are not being able to attend the function from one of the various centres or are not in India on August 29, will be given the award later.

