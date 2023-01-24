Rohit Sharma Goes Past Sanath Jayasuriya's Long-time ODI Record In 204 Few Matches

Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit a century against New Zealand in the third One Day International in Indore. With this century, Rohit Sharma also ended his drought of not hitting an international century since 2020. Rohit Sharma also equaled many records with this century.

At one end, Rohit Sharma equaled former Australian captain Ricky Ponting’s record of hitting 30 One Day international centuries. Rohit is now only behind Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most ODI centuries in cricket.

Rohit Sharma surpasses Jayasuriya

Rohit Sharma also surpassed Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya’s record of hitting 270 sixes in ODIs and is now number three on the list. Rohit came into the match with 267 sixes and surpassed Jayasuriya's record by hitting the 4th six of his innings in the 14th over. Rohit had already surpassed MS Dhoni's record of hitting 229 sixes.

Rohit Sharma has an amazing six-hitting ability where with help of his front foot pull shot he effortlessly hits the ball out of the ground. Rohit Sharma's pull shot is a nightmare for the bowlers due to his natural timing and his ability to judge the length of the ball.

Rohit Sharma is now only behind Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi who have hit 331 and 351 sixes respectively. With Chris Gayle in the last phase of his career and Shahid Afridi retired, Rohit Sharma has the best chance to beat their records and become the number one six-hitter in the world.

During the first match of the ODI series against New Zealand in Hyderabad, Rohit broke former captain MS Dhoni's record of hitting the most sixes in India. Also, he is on the verge of hitting the most sixes in international cricket. Chris Gayle presently holds the record of hitting the most sixes in international cricket with 533 sixes, if Rohit does it he will break Gayle's record.

Rohit Sharma has looked in good touch since the last few matches and has been able to score a few half-centuries. Though he had not been able to convert them into hundreds, Rohit in today's match looked in complete control from ball one and was able to achieve the three-figure mark in 83 balls.