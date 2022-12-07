Rohit Sharma Injures Thumb While In Action Vs Bangladesh, Taken To Hospital For Scans

India captain Rohit Sharma sustained a serious blow to his thumb while fielding in the ongoing 2nd ODI match against Bangladesh. The Indian Cricket Team's medical staff assessed Rohit's injury before sending him to the hospital for scans.

The incident occurred in the second over of the match that was being bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Rohit was fielding at second slip when Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque fended one to the cordon. Rohit dropped the catch after the ball hit him on his thumb. Rajat Patidar replaced Rohit as a substitute.

Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. pic.twitter.com/LHysrbDiKw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

India vs Bangladesh: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh's Playing XI: Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Image: Twitter/BCCI