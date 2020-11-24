Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma Ruled Out Of First 2 Tests Due To Injury And Quarantine Rules?

The India vs Australia 2020 Test series is scheduled to begin next month but has already managed to attract a lot of headlines. From squad selections to training routines to several players talking about tactics to defeat each other, fans and pundits have been expressing their excitement about the upcoming four-match Test series. However, one of the major talking points ahead of the series has been the availability of star players Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, with the latest reports hinting that the duo may not make it to Australia for the start of the red-ball series.

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma rumoured to be out of India vs Australia 2020’s first two Tests

Sports publication ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday disclosed that opening batsman Rohit Sharma and striker bowler Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of the first two Tests of the India vs Australia 2020 series. The news will come as a big blow to India’s hopes of winning the series, particularly with skipper Virat Kohli flying back to India after the first Test. Both Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma have been spending time building their fitness after sustaining injuries during the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020.

India have played just one TEST match without Kohli, Rohit and Ishant since all three made their debut and that was against Australia at Dharamsala which India won. #INDvsAUS — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) November 24, 2020

Latest Rohit Sharma injury update: Is the star batsman fit?

Rohit Sharma’s fitness has been a cause of concern ever since the opening batsman injured his hamstring during the Dream11 IPL. After the 33-year-old wasn’t included in the initial squad, fans and pundits questioned the extent of the injury, as Rohit Sharma was seen practising in the nets later on. The controversy around the Rohit Sharma injury garnered so much attention, that the destructive batsman had to issue a clarification later on regarding his fitness.

While the opening batsman has been building up his fitness in recent weeks ahead of the Test series, media reports suggested that the batsman can only be cleared for travel in the second week of December. Following the clearance, an additional two weeks of rehabilitation are required following which the final assessment can be made. ESPNcricinfo’s report explained that even if Rohit Sharma manages to fly out by December 8, quarantine rules will keep him out of training till at least December 22.

The potential absence of Rohit Sharma will be a big blow to India, especially with Virat Kohli unavailable after the first Test as well. The India vs Australia 2020 tour was set to be the batsman’s first major foreign tour since making a return to the Test side as an opener. Reports covering the Rohit Sharma injury also revealed that Shreyas Iyer could be called in as a replacement if Rohit fails to make it to Australia in time.

Ishant Sharma’s injury update: When will pacer return?

Ishant Sharma, on the other hand, has been training for almost a month at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The fast bowler was ruled out of the Dream11 IPL after an abdominal muscle tear and has since been training to build his fitness for the Test series against Australia. However, the bowler’s fitness for Test matches can only be ascertained once he is in a position to bowl 20 overs in a day.

Ishant Sharma bowls at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as he looks to prove his fitness for India's Test series against Australia. pic.twitter.com/jfwGCY3ag2 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 18, 2020

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, a BCCI source explained that in order to be fit for red-ball cricket, Ishant Sharma still needs four weeks of proper bowling. This means that to be ready for the third Test, Ishant Sharma will have to board a plane immediately. With the player having to serve a 14-day quarantine period followed by four weeks of preparatory training, Ishant Sharma will only be able to be match ready for the third Test, which starts on January 7 in Sydney.

