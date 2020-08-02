'My Mom Asked Me To Take That Number': Rohit Sharma On His Jersey Number 45

Rohit Sharma has revealed the story behind his jersey number 45. 45 has been Rohit's jersey number ever since he had first burst on to the scene in 2007 and it continues to be his jersey number to date.

'My mom asked me to take that number': Rohit Sharma

During his recent social media interaction with fans, one of his die-hard fans asked what is the story behind his jersey number 45 to which the 'Hitman' replied by saying that it was his mother who had asked him to take that number.



“There’s no such story behind number 45. It’s just that my mom asked me to take that number and I didn’t argue. She just said it will be very lucky for you so I took the number,” said Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020 & Team India's future assignments

Meanwhile, Rohit will next be seen in action as he will be leading the defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. MI will not only be hoping to retain their title but will also be aiming to win their record fifth IPL trophy.

As per reports, Team India's next assignment will be against the current top-ranked Test side Australia in their own backyard. The two fierce rivals will be locking horns in a four-match Test series that gets underway on December 3 in Brisbane.

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

