Rohit Sharma Reveals Why His Wife Ritika Was Emotional After His 3rd ODI Double Ton

Rohit Sharma recalled an incident where his better half Ritika Sajdeh had become emotional after he had scored his third ODI double century during the home series against Sri Lanka in December 2017 at Mohali. Rohit has a record three double-centuries in the 50-overs format and is the only batsman so far to achieve this feat.

At the same time, Sharma's score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual ODI score to date. This knock of 209 had come against the same opposition over three years later.

'It was quite emotional': Rohit Sharma

During his appearance in Episode 2 of the ‘Open nets with Mayank’ with teammates Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, the 'Hitman' went on to say that his wife Ritika got very emotional because of it being a special day for them as it was their wedding anniversary. He then mentioned it was probably the best gift that he could have given to her while he is on the field. Meanwhile, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain also revealed why his spouse cried after he had reached the milestone.

Recalling that day, he said that he had no idea as to why Ritika had cried in the first place. The Mumbai Indians skipper then added that when he had come from the ground and asked why she had cried, Ritika revealed the reason by saying that she thought the Mumbai cricketer had twisted his hand when he had dived for his 196th run and that was a little worrying factor for her due to which she got a little emotional.

