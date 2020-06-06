Legendary Pacer Wasim Akram Claims That He Can Dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq In Just Four Balls

Wasim Akram is arguably the best left-arm fast bowler in the history of the game. He has dismissed the best batsmen in the business with his incredible swing bowling and had the potential of taking wickets even on pitches that did not support the bowlers. He was a part of Pakistan's first and only ODI World Cup triumph in 1992 and has also led the 'Men In Green' to the finals of the 1999 edition of the quadrennial event. Now, the 'Sultan of Swing' has reportedly come forward and taken a dig at his former team-mate and the current head coach of Pakistan team Misbah-ul-Haq.

READ: Wasim Jaffer Picks Steve Smith Over Virat Kohli As A Better Batsman; Here's The Reason



'He is a four-ball batsman': Wasim Akram

Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United’s Strategy Manager Hassan Cheema during his interaction with English pacer Steven Smith went on to say Akram had once claimed that he could dismiss the former middle-order batsman in four deliveries.

Cheema said that the ex-speedster had said this on the sidelines of a training session of his franchise. Elaborating the same, Cheema mentioned that Wasim had asked him why Finn is unable to get Misbah-ul-Haq out every other ball as he is a four-ball batsman and the pace legend also added that he knows how to get him out in four balls.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled since March due to the global pandemic. The semi-finals and final matches of PSL 2020 have been postponed while Pakistan's upcoming tour of Ireland has also been postponed due to coronavirus fear. Misbah was appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team after their disappointing World Cup 2019 campaign. Apart from the position of head coach, he has also been appointed as the chief selector as well as the batting coach.

READ: Wasim Jaffer Says MS Dhoni Can Help Virat Kohli In Taking Precise Decisions On The Field