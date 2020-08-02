Rohit Sharma Recalls His Best Cricketing Moment With The Legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Rohit Sharma recalled his best cricketing moment with the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni and it happened during the series-deciding ODI match against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 2, 2013. It was also the contest where Rohit had struck his maiden ODI double century as well (158-ball 209). Even Dhoni had played a stellar cameo in that match (38-ball 62) where he had entertained one and all with his trademark Helicopter shot and he had also struck one of the deliveries with a great force that both the bowler (in his follow-through), as well as the on-field umpire, had to save their faces as the ball went right past them in what eventually ended up being a flat-six.

Best moment with MS': Rohit Sharma

During a recent social media interaction, one of the passionate fans asked Sharma what was his best moment with MS Dhoni to which the 'Hitman' replied by saying that when the two had a long partnership (167 runs) in Bengaluru where he scored his maiden double ton.



“Best moment with MS (Dhoni) was my first double hundred, he was batting with me and we had a long partnership,” said the Indian limited-overs vice-captain.

Q: #askRo can you share your one of the best moment with MS Dhoni?

- @Bhawani8350



A: pic.twitter.com/z2PigR5Zmw — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020

That partnership was indeed the turning point for India as they won a nail-biting contest to win the seven-match ODI series despite a valiant ton from middle-order batsman James Faulkner after Australia had lost four wickets before reaching the three-figure mark. Rohit Sharma's innings included 12 boundaries and 16 maximums.

In that contest, Sharma had made a record of hitting the most number of sixes in an ODI match (16) and that record was broken by the current English limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan almost six years later during England's World Cup 2019 league match against Afghanistan.

