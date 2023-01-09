Indian skipper Rohit Sharma returns to the ODI squad for the series against Sri lanka and during the pre-match conference ahead of the 1st ODI, Rohit Sharma revealed that Jasprit Bumrah won't be the part of the team for this series.

Jasprit Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The pace bowler for named in the squad for the series against Sri lanka earlier but Rohit Sharma revealed that Bumrah is still feeling stiffness and still needs some time for rehabilitation.

It will be interesting to see if Bumrah recovers to compete against New Zealand for the ODI series, starting January 18 and is fielded without playing even one domestic game.

Jasprit Bumrah suffered from a back injury after the England tour last year and the team has suffered badly due to the absence of the star bowler. Jasprit Bumrah has missed the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup due to this injury and in both tournaments, the bowling line-up of the team couldn't hold it well.

