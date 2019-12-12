Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma Becomes LaLiga's Brand Ambassador In India, Fans Go Gaga

Team India's splendiferous opener Rohit Sharma has been named as LaLiga's new brand ambassador to India, adding another feather to the Hitman's cap. Rohit Sharma, who is a huge fan of LaLiga side Real Madrid, was named as the new brand ambassador for the Spanish league on Thursday in an event at Mumbai. Rohit Sharma's love for Real Madrid is on full display on his social media as the Indian opener is an ardent fan of the Spanish club and has supported it vociferously over the years. The announcement of Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador is expected to help the development and growth of football in India.

Rohit Sharna named LaLiga's brand ambassador

Fans say 'Hitman has arrived in LaLiga'

Hitman Mass 🔥 — Vardhan (@AkshayxRohit) December 12, 2019

That’s a good choice 🖐🏻 — Arief A.K (@ariefak) December 12, 2019

HITMAN ROHIT SHARMA 🔥 — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 12, 2019

Rohit Sharma enters the 400-club

This happened on the very first delivery of the third over bowled by left-arm pacer Sheldon Cotterell. The Windies pacer who had bowled a fuller outside off was dispatched into the fence effortlessly by the 'Hitman' which was also the first six of the contest. By the virtue of this big hit, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain brought up his 400th six in international cricket. Rohit is the only Indian to have entered the 400-club. Meanwhile, Sharma also is the third-highest six-hitter in international cricket. He is currently behind West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle (534) and Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476). Apart from Rohit Sharma, former skipper, MS Dhoni is the other Indian with the most number of maximums in international cricket with 359 big hits to his name.

