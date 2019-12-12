Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma Becomes LaLiga's Brand Ambassador In India, Fans Go Gaga

Team India's splendiferous opener Rohit Sharma has been named as LaLiga's new brand ambassador to India, adding another feather to the Hitman's cap. Rohit Sharma, who is a huge fan of LaLiga side Real Madrid, was named as the new brand ambassador for the Spanish league on Thursday in an event at Mumbai. Rohit Sharma's love for Real Madrid is on full display on his social media as the Indian opener is an ardent fan of the Spanish club and has supported it vociferously over the years. The announcement of Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador is expected to help the development and growth of football in India.
Here he is...🤩— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 12, 2019
The new #LaLiga Brand Ambassador in India, Rohit Sharma! 🇮🇳🏏⚽✨
Welcome, @ImRo45! 🤝🙌 pic.twitter.com/ecMsRb9rzS
Hitman Mass 🔥— Vardhan (@AkshayxRohit) December 12, 2019
That’s a good choice 🖐🏻— Arief A.K (@ariefak) December 12, 2019
Ro 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1newp9lDbB— Rashmi (@Iam__Rashmi) December 12, 2019
HITMAN ROHIT SHARMA 🔥— R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 12, 2019
