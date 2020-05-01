Rohit Sharma Says He Didn't Recover From His Calf Injury Completely Due To Lockdown

Rohit Sharma has revealed that he is yet to recover from the calf injury that he had sustained during the 5th and final T20I against New Zealand in February this year. The injury cut short his New Zealand tour where the Men In Blue whitewashed the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20I series. However, he was badly missed in the ODI and Test series that followed as the Black Caps defeated Kohli & Co. in both the formats.

'I have a lot of time to recover now': Rohit Sharma

While interacting with star cricketers of the Indian women's team Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodriguez on Youtube, Sharma went on to say that when he was injured, his rehabilitation was going on at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and suddenly the lockdown was implemented. He then mentioned that as a result of the lockdown, he was not completely fit and the last segment of his rehab was still left.

The Indian limited-overs vice-captain also went on to add that he is trying to finish the final segment of his rehab at home and that he also has a lot of time to recover now. The 'Hitman' was all set to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and are the most successful team in the tournament's history with four titles.

Rohit Sharma's batting records

With three double centuries, Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the world to have registered more than one 200-plus score in ODIs. His incredible innings of 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in 2014, is also the highest individual score in ODI history. He also holds four centuries in T20I cricket and is currently second behind Virat Kohli in the list of highest run-aggregators in the shortest format of the game.

(Image Courtesy: AP)