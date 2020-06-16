Rohit Sharma Says Playing The Day-Night Test Match In Australia Will Be Challenging

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has said that the pink ball Test match in Australia will be challenging for him. India are scheduled to play Australia in December, with the second Test being a day-night fixture in Adelaide from December 11. The first Test will commence on December 3 while the third and fourth Tests will begin on December 26 and January 3 respectively.

'Will be challenging for sure': Rohit Sharma

Rohit was having a question and answer session on Instagram where he gave his take on fans' queries amid no sporting activities due to the coronavirus outbreak. When he was asked about his preparations for the pink ball Test in Australia by a fan, Rohit replied, "will be challenging for sure."

The 'Hitman' was not a part of the Indian squad that had won their first-ever Test series on Australian soil under Virat Kohli's captaincy in 2018/19. However, he will be eager to prove a point or two when India visit Australia later this year. Meanwhile, the 'Hitman' was all set to lead the defending champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29, but has now been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

