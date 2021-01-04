Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Included Amongst All Indian Players Testing COVID-19 Negative

Indian players, their Australian counterparts and the match officials for the India vs Australia 3rd Test all tested negative for coronavirus on Monday morning. The tests were conducted on Sunday, results of which came out on Monday, the day the teams are scheduled to travel from Melbourne to Sydney for the customary New Year Test. This news would serve as a huge relief for cricket fans in what has been an eventful tour so far.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: All players and match officials test negative

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw are also among the players who tested negative for COVID-19. The aforementioned cricketers were separated from the India squad and were placed under isolation after they were accused of violating Cricket Australia's bio-secure protocols. According to the Australian media, the five cricketers were dining at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne, something which was against the protocols of the country's cricket board.

There were doubts over the venue for the India vs Australia 3rd Test after a COVID-19 outbreak began in the northern beaches region of Sydney and subsequently spread to other parts of the city. However, the Test is set to go forward as planned on Thursday and the venue which was due to operate at 50% of its usual 48,000 capacity on each day will now be reduced to 25% as announced by Cricket Australia on Monday. The board also announced that the match will be reticketed and a revised socially distanced seating plan will be made. Notably, all current ticket-holders will receive a full refund.

Crowd capacity at the SCG will initially be limited to 25 per cent for this week's third #AUSvIND Test. FULL STORY https://t.co/x8wr7IMWM1 pic.twitter.com/x5Y8xeQXzz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. The live action of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the game in Sydney crucial for both sides. While Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide comprehensively, India made a stunning comeback and beat the hosts to level the series. The Indian team has received a major boost with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma who is set to act as deputy to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

SOURCE: PTI/AP

