Rohit Sharma Wishes Sachin Tendulkar As He Turns 47; Reveals Best Moment With Ex-skipper

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 47th birthday on Friday, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma extended his best wishes to his former teammate. Taking to Twitter, Sharma wished Tendulkar and also recollected his best moments with the former Mumbai Indians skipper. Sharma played under Tendulkar's captaincy in the IPL and also went on to captain his senior at a later stage as they both played for the Mumbai franchise.

'Two best moments with him'

The current Indian opener remembered his match-winning partnership with Sachin Tendulkar in the first final of the CB series in 2008. The Master Blaster had smashed a brilliant century while a young Rohit Sharma managed to score 66. Sharma also remembered receiving his test cap at the Eden Gardens from Sachin Tendulkar making it his second-best moment with the former Indian cricketer.

Wishes poured in for the former Indian batsman on Friday as he turned 47 with several former and current cricketers wishing him on the occasion. Widely regarded as the best batsman ever, Sachin Tendulkar himself tweeted that he started the day by taking blessings from his mother with whom he is spending time amid the lockdown. Tendulkar also shared a picture of a 'priceless' Ganesha idol that his mother gifted him.

Many happy returns of the day to the great man.Hope you have a great day paaji. My two best moments with him were:



1)Sharing the match winning partnership at Sydney against Australia in the first final.



2)Receiving my test cap at Eden gardens #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/J9KRMAnNGX — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar's career

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The right-handed batsman holds several major batting records including the records for most runs and most centuries in international cricket. Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs across all formats and is the leading run-aggregator in both Tests and ODIs. With 100 international centuries, he is 29 centuries ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71). Tendulkar called it a day on his cricketing career in November 2013, 24 years after making his debut. He was inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

