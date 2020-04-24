Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: R Ashwin Recalls Experience Of Watching 'Desert Storm' Century

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, during an Instagram live session, revealed how his father woke him up to watch Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' innings against Australia at Sharjah in 1998. Amidst the India lockdown, R Ashwin on Friday, took to Instagram and wished Sachin Tendulkar on the eve of his 47th birthday. He did that by sharing a throwback image in which Tendulkar can be seen talking to Ashwin during a Test match at Chepauk. He wrote that this image reminds him of the only Test he played with him at his home ground

R Ashwin reveals the experience of watching Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' innings

According to a report from leading news agency IANS, R Ashwin during the Instagram chat revealed that his father woke him up in the middle of the night by saying that there is something special happening. He said that after waking up the first thing he saw was a sandstorm and then how Sachin Tendulkar just took India to the final. R Ashwin, during the chat, also spoke about playing with Tendulkar, he said that from feeling the jitters while watching Tendulkar play till the time he was actually playing with him, it has been an incredible journey.

Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' Innings at Sharjah

India needed to score 254 runs to not only enter the final on the virtue of better net run rate but also dump New Zealand out of the Coca Cola Cup tournament in Sharjah in 1998. The run chase got a lot trickier for India after a sudden sand storm erupted due to which the match was halted for some time. After the dust settled, India's target was revised to 276 for the win and 237 to qualify for the final.

Once the desert storm settled down, it was the Sachin Tendulkar storm that took apart the Australian team. The Master Blaster took note of the revised target and smashed the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground as India reached the final with ease. Tendulkar finished the match by scoring 143 runs from 131-balls.

Sachin Tendulkar records in international cricket

Talking about Sachin Tendulkar records, it will be difficult to not find a batting record in international cricket which doesn't feature his name. Many Sachin Tendulkar records speak for itself with the cricketer finishing his career as the leading run-getter in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs across all three formats. The World Cup winner scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, 18426 runs in 463 ODIs and 10 runs in 1 T20 international.

He was also the first Indian to reach a double hundred in ODIs when he scored 200 not out off 147 balls against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket

After Sachin Tendulkar records, let's take a look at Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket. The Master Blaster is the only batsman in cricket history of cricket to score 100 international centuries, a record which probably will remain unbroken. Tendulkar achieved his 100th international century after scoring 114 off 147 balls against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

(IMAGE: R ASHWIN / INSTAGRAM / YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB)