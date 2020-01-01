Rohit Sharma's Adorable Gesture To Welcome 2020 With Daughter Samaira Cannot Be Missed

India's opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma welcomed the New Year with his daughter Samaira and wife Ritika, as they bid farewell to the 2010s and stepped into the next decade. Rohit Sharma shared a story on his Instagram handle where he is seen enjoying himself with his daughter and his wife and wished the fans Happy 2020. The Indian opener had a phenomenal 2019 as he amassed runs and broke records en route to becoming the highest run-scorers in ODIs fort he previous year.

Rohit Sharma welcomes 2020 with his daughter & wife

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai Indians to their fourth IPL title during the previous edition of the cash-rich tournament. The Indian opening batsman was recently retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. He was retained for ₹15 crore and is expected to lead Mumbai Indians in their title defence next season. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was selected in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Australia. The Australian team are scheduled to tour India in January 2020 and will play three ODIs between January 14 and 19.

Rohit Sharma wishes the Indian U-19 team

The India opener also wished the defending champions and India U-19 team the best for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa. "Our team looks very strong as always. We won the last time. I wouldn't say that we will win this year as well. I am sure about one thing -- they are going to play really hard. They have got great coaching staff. Of course, it's a big platform and in big platforms, India team generally tends to do well. I hope they bring the Cup back home," he added.

