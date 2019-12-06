WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Brilliant Piece Of Fielding In Two Consecutive Deliveries

Rohit Sharma had a mixed day on the field during the first T20I against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Nonetheless, he was involved in an outstanding piece of fielding in two consecutive deliveries where he ended up saving a four as well as a six.

Rohit's brilliant piece of fielding

It had happened in the 17th over of the first innings which was bowled by Deepak Chahar. On the very first delivery, Chahar was denied a wicket when Washington Sundar had dived but failed to hold on to a catch of Shimron Hetmyer at long-on. However, Rohit Sharma ensured that no further damage was done as he ran across long-off, put in a dive and prevented the ball from reaching the boundary which was racing away to the ropes. On the following delivery, West Indian skipper Kieron Pollard hit a short ball off Chahar and it appeared that the ball would go the distance at the first instance but it was not to be as the 'Hitman'went for a catch at long-on. In fact, he had almost pulled off a one-handed stunner. Unfortunately for him, he was heading towards the ropes due to which he had to throw the ball back to the ground and there was no one to back him up either. He ended up saving a six on this occasion. Watch the video here.

The limited-overs vice-captain then dropped a sitter off the very next delivery which went for a six. He would make up for it in the first ball of the following over when he took a catch off Yuzi Chahal to dismiss Hetmyer.

West Indies post a huge total

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first. Some poor bowling combined with sloppy fielding motivated the visitors' spirits as they kept on scoring the runs freely. Evin Lewis (40), Shimron Hetmyer (56) and Kieron Pollard (37) played some entertaining cameos as the Windies posted a huge total of 207/5 in their 20 overs. It was an off day for the Indian bowlers but leggie Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/36 in his four overs.

